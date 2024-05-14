DevOps tools deliver source code quality control to industrial automation

Industrial engineers spend a lot of time writing code for programs that will run machines in the plant, on the packaging line, or in a warehouse. The problem is, however, there’s no standard best practices for version control or disaster recovery.

Copia Automation, a four-year-old start-up, is changing that by applying IT-based DevOps to the industrial space. DevOps, by definition, is a methodology in software development that uses standard tools and best practices to shorten development time. Included in that process is the use of Git, an open source tool used for code development that provides data management and collaboration between multiple developers.

Git-based version control means changes to all projects are tracked with context. Using the Copia Industrial DevOps platform, the files are stored locally and in a central repository for developer collaboration. Copia renders the difference between versions graphically and changes are highlighted to easily see what’s been added or edited.

Uber’s influence

Copia was founded by Adam Gluck who spent much of his career on the engineering strategy team at Uber. Gluck worked on Uber’s driver app and helped redesign its overall microservice architecture. Now, he’s bringing these workflows and concepts to automation engineers and machine builders.

The lack of governance over source code in industrial environments results in the inability to manage and fix code as needed. As automation and digitalization scales, the problem grows. The goal of Copia is to make operational technology (OT) more visible and controllable for continuous quality control.

“I believe that we have a foundational solution for industrial DevOps in this space right now, which comes down to a set of code review best practices built on Git-based source control,” said Gluck during an interview with Design World at Automate 2024 in Chicago. Automated backup and recovery are also part of the solution. “But you actually could prevent issues ahead of time if you have a process in place that starts with source control.”

PLC integration and digital transformation

The Copia platform integrates with a variety of industrial control systems and applications from Rockwell Automation, Siemens, Beckhoff, Wago, Codesys, Lenze, Schneider Electric, and ABB. The platform creates a centralized source of truth for all industrial code to easily compare and identify the best version to deploy across manufacturing and warehouse sites.

For example, Amazon is now using Copia across 20 sites to connect over 500 PLCs. Using the industrial DevOps solution, the retailer expects to cut PLC-driven downtime by 80% and cut high-severity response time by 25%.

The ability to keep track of code will also accelerate digital transformation, Gluck said. As operations that may have a mixture of hundreds or even thousands of PLCs, sensors, and robots are upgraded and optimized, there needs to be consistent and trustworthy methods for managing changes.

“It’s a critical component of digital transformation,” Gluck said. “How do you manage what’s going on in your environment when it’s literally like a black box and you have no idea what’s going to happen. So, it’s just common sense, frankly, to have a set of governance processes for changes to your sophisticated machinery.”