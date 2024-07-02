di-soric OGU Series Fork Sensors from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added di-soric OGU series photoelectric fork sensors featuring a rugged one-piece aluminum or die-cast zinc “U-frame” construction that assures constant alignment. The OGU series fork sensors offer IO-Link v1.1 compatibility, up to a 14kHz switching frequency, and fork openings from 5 to 250mm. Four ready-to-run preset modes optimize the sensors for standard, high-resolution, power, or high-speed operation.

Their innovative dual operation concept provides options to configure all sensor functions, including the four selectable sensor modes, by IO-Link or easy manual switch point adjustment via potentiometer.

The new di-soric OGU series fork sensors are UL Listed, CE and UKCA marked, and RoHS compliant.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/fork-sensor