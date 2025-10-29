Digi XBee 3 Global LTE Cat 4 cellular modem released for IoT applications

Digi International announced the Digi XBee 3 Global LTE Cat 4 cellular modem. The new module in the Digi XBee family provides reliable, cost-efficient connectivity for higher bandwidth IoT applications, including digital signage, energy and utilities, fleet management, industrial IoT and smart agriculture.

Rapid integration, global connectivity

Global carrier and regulatory pre-certifications reduce the development work typically required for device manufacturers to add cellular connectivity. The standard XBee form factor and APIs allow manufacturers to build a single, adaptable product by choosing the appropriate XBee cellular module, from high-speed LTE Cat 4 to low-power LTE-M/NB-IoT, without requiring redesigns.

The module is designed for operation in harsh environments and provides global LTE Cat 4 connectivity with automatic 2G and 3G fallback. It includes an integrated GNSS receiver for location-based applications such as geofencing and asset tracking, Bluetooth Low Energy for wireless sensor connectivity with configuration through the Digi XBee Mobile app, and flexible host integration options via SPI, UART or USB.

Edge intelligence transformation

The integrated MicroPython environment enables custom application logic on the module, allowing intelligent processing and decision-making at the edge with cloud integration with AWS IoT and Microsoft Azure IoT. Access to Bluetooth LE communication and local I/O enables local control and sensor integration, while helping to reduce design complexity and cost by eliminating separate microcontrollers.

Device management at scale

Digi Remote Manager provides remote management for Digi XBee 3 Cellular, allowing users to monitor, diagnose and manage devices from a command center. The cloud-based platform supports OTA firmware updates, fleet health monitoring, automated tasks and geolocation management. Digi XBee Studio lets users manage local Digi XBee 3 Cellular devices as well as remote Digi XBee devices registered in Digi Remote Manager.

Key benefits

Standard Digi XBee form factor and APIs for rapid and future-proof integration

Global carrier and end-device certifications remove effort, cost, and risk burden

Integrated GNSS receiver for location-aware applications and management

Bluetooth Low Energy for sensor connectivity and local configuration

MicroPython environment delivers edge intelligence and simplifies designs

Built-in I/O capabilities (ADC, digital I/O, I2C) for sensor integration and local control

Device management at scale with Digi Remote Manager and Digi XBee Studio

Built-in Digi TrustFence device security helps protect against cyber threats

