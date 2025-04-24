DigiKey adds 100,000 new products and 100+ suppliers in Q1 2025

DigiKey has announced the expansion of its extensive product selection in Q1 2025. This includes the addition of 104 new suppliers and 98,320 innovative new product introductions (NPIs) in the first quarter across its core business, Marketplace and Fulfilled by DigiKey programs.

The most recent new supplier additions in the first quarter include companies like Cookiecad, which produces 3D printing filament in a wide array of colors and materials; DB Products, a manufacturer of microphones, transducers and receivers; Electro Terminal, which produces drivers and electromechanical solutions for lighting applications; and MinewSemi, a provider of IoT wireless connectivity modules for applications in smart buildings, smart agriculture, and consumer electronics.

Some of the NPIs added in the first quarter of 2025 include:

DigiKey continues to support designers, buyers, and builders by offering a wide range of electronic components and automation products through its high-service distribution model.

