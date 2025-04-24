DigiKey adds 100,000 new products and 100+ suppliers in Q1 2025

DigiKey has announced the expansion of its extensive product selection in Q1 2025. This includes the addition of 104 new suppliers and 98,320 innovative new product introductions (NPIs) in the first quarter across its core business, Marketplace and Fulfilled by DigiKey programs.
The most recent new supplier additions in the first quarter include companies like Cookiecad, which produces 3D printing filament in a wide array of colors and materials; DB Products, a manufacturer of microphones, transducers and receivers; Electro Terminal, which produces drivers and electromechanical solutions for lighting applications; and MinewSemi, a provider of IoT wireless connectivity modules for applications in smart buildings, smart agriculture, and consumer electronics.
Some of the NPIs added in the first quarter of 2025 include:
- SICK’s microScan safety laser scanner is designed to function reliably in challenging environments, including those with weld sparks, ambient light, or dust.
- Chip Quik’s ESD silicone soldering mats provide spacious work space, include compartments for components, and come in ten different color options.
- TDK’s FS160* series of microPOL (μPOL) power modules integrate a controller, driver, MOSFETs and a logic core into a compact solution that provides full telemetry (voltage, current and temperature).
- Murata Electronics’ SCH16T-K01 inertial sensor features a gyroscope and accelerometer — eliminating the need for extensive calibration at the user’s end and making it ideal for industrial applications.
- Infineon Technologies’ PSoC control C3M5 evaluation kit enables real-time control and increased system efficiency of motor control and power conversion applications.
- NXP Semiconductors’ FRDM-IMX93 entry-level development board equipped with NXP’s Tri-Radio solution with Wi-Fi + Bluetooth is ideal for developing modern industrial and IoT applications that require AI acceleration and advanced security.
- Silicon Labs’ MG26 multiprotocol wireless SoC, BG26 Bluetooth SoC, and PG26 MCU development products solve diverse IoT designs based on the user’s preference for different protocols, energy efficiency and wireless performance needs.
- PUI Audio’s medical audio indicators simplify the design of medical applications by providing three different tone frequency options in one IEC 60601-1-8 compliant audio device.
DigiKey continues to support designers, buyers, and builders by offering a wide range of electronic components and automation products through its high-service distribution model.
