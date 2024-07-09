DigiKey awarded Global High Service Distributor of the Year for 2023

DigiKey, a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, announced today that it was awarded the 2023 Global High Service Distributor of the Year award from Littelfuse, an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected and safer world.

“DigiKey is honored to receive this recognition from Littelfuse for our hard work and growth this year,” said Sean Sorteberg, director, multi-market semiconductor at DigiKey. “We are proud to partner with Littelfuse to provide our customers with vital components that drive innovation and engineering design.”

“Congratulations to the DigiKey team on the well-deserved achievement of this award,” said Deepak Nayar, SVP and general manager, electronics business unit at Littelfuse. “We are proud of our longstanding partnership with DigiKey, a world-class distributor of electronic components, as we consistently continue to meet and exceed our shared customers’ expectations.”

Littelfuse selects the winner of the High Service Distributor of the Year award based on various distributor performance metrics, including overall sales growth, focus product sales, increase in the number of customers served, and the number and quality of creative marketing campaigns that reach customers.

