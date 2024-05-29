DigiKey awarded top recognitions from suppliers at the 2024 EDS Leadership Summit

DigiKey, a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, announced that it received 18 honors from its supplier partners during the 2024 EDS Leadership Summit, held May 21-23 in Las Vegas.

DigiKey was recognized for its sales results, partnership, collaboration, and more during the past year. The list of awards DigiKey received includes:

2023 Distributor of the Year from Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS)

2023 Distributor of the Year from Eaton

2023 Distributor of the Year from FIBOX Enclosures

2023 Distributor of the Year from Grayhill, Inc.

2024 High Service Distributor of the Year from Micro Commercial Components (MCC)

2023 Distributor of the Year from NMB

2023 Distributor of the Year from Phoenix Mecano

2023 Distributor of the Year from Sunon

2023 Distributor of the Year from WAGO

Americas Executive Partnership from Abracon

2023 eCommerce Distributor of the Year from Bourns, Inc.

2023 Top Revenue Generator from ECS Inc. International

2023 Excellence Award for Outstanding Partnership and Collaboration Delivering Exceptional Value to Customers from EDAC Inc.

2023 Accomplishment Award for Excellent Sales Performance from Everlight Electronics

Partnership Excellence Award 2023 from Kingbright

2023 Americas Catalog Distributor of the Year from RECOM Power

2024 Web Distributor of the Year from ROHM Semiconductor

2023 Catalog Passive Distributor of the Year from Vishay

“DigiKey is grateful to have received acknowledgment from numerous respected suppliers for our mutual achievements,” said Mike Slater, vice president of global business development at DigiKey. “We take pride in our partnerships with suppliers, which advance engineers and designers towards innovative, world-changing solutions.”

DigiKey has expanded its portfolio in the past year by adding more than 450 new suppliers across its core business, DigiKey Marketplace, and Fulfilled by DigiKey programs. The company is an authorized distributor of electronic components and automation products for more than 2,900 industry-leading suppliers, ensuring engineers, designers, procurement professionals, and builders that the products they order are authentic and come to DigiKey directly from the manufacturer.

