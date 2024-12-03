DigiKey debuts Season 3  of the Supply Chain Transformed series

DigiKey, a global commerce distributor offering technical components and automation products, announces the release of Season 3 of the Supply Chain Transformed video series, sponsored by Omron Automation and onsemi. The new season will focus on innovative technologies, including IoT, fueling the logistics industry’s future.

The world of logistics is undergoing a widespread digital transformation. To streamline operations and scale efficiency, technologies like augmented reality, drone delivery systems, and artificial intelligence (AI) integration into the Internet of Things (IoT) are reinventing traditional logistics. The third season of Supply Chain Transformed explores how the next wave of tech-enabled use cases is moving the logistics industry forward.

“The evolution of the supply chain will come from combining new and existing technologies for better overall efficiency,” said Josh Mickolio, technology business development manager for DigiKey. “DigiKey works closely with suppliers like onsemi and Omron to ensure the widespread availability of products that drive innovation and accelerate progress not only in the supply chain but across industries.”

“Traceability can increase efficiency, reduce costs, and provide better control over product while protecting the company’s business and brand,” said Ben Hawks, product manager of traceability for Omron. “The evolution of supply chain technology allows Omron to verify that every part has a quality mark so that it can be read at any location and throughout the product’s life cycle, decreasing costs and generating supply chain efficiencies.”

“At onsemi, our vertically integrated manufacturing supply chain for silicon carbide (SiC) and our hybrid manufacturing for image sensors both emphasize superior quality, resilience, and flexibility,” said Julia Zibrida, vice president of distribution sales for onsemi. “By controlling every step from crystal growth to product packaging in SiC or blending in-house capabilities with strategic collaborations for intelligent sensing technologies, we ensure innovative, scalable, and cost-effective solutions while reducing supply risks. Consistently meeting the high standards of the automotive, industrial, and other markets fuels our channel partners’ growth.”

The first of three videos in the series, “Optimizing Supply Chain Logistics,” dives into the evolving supply chain and logistics technology landscape. The episode highlights the technologies used to manage warehouse inventory more efficiently and how leaders modernize and future-proof their supply chain logistics.

The second video, “Traceability on a Global Scale,” investigates the importance of traceability throughout the design and manufacturing process. From concept to implementation, the episode explores how real-time data and process visibility reduces costs, creates efficiencies, and averts breakdowns in the supply chain.

The third and final video, “Crossing the Digital Frontier,” looks to the future to find out how cutting-edge technologies will optimize everything from inventory management to predictive maintenance, demand forecasting, and more.

To learn more about the video series and how DigiKey is reinventing traditional logistics, visit the DigiKey website.