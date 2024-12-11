DigiKey expands product portfolio through partnership with MediaTek 

DigiKey, a global commerce distributor offering technical components and automation products, has announced it has expanded its product portfolio through a worldwide distribution partnership with MediaTek, the world’s fifth-largest fabless semiconductor company.

MediaTek develops tightly integrated, power-efficient systems-on-chip (SoC) for embedded systems, mobile devices, home entertainment, network and connectivity, automated driving, and IoT.

“MediaTek is an excellent addition to DigiKey’s line card, and this global partnership strengthens our commitment to providing engineers with the broadest breadth and depth of products in stock and available for immediate shipment,” said Mike Slater, vice president of global business development for DigiKey. “Adding MediaTek products to DigiKey will allow our customers to drive forward the next generation of power-efficient technology in various important global industries.”

“Our portfolio of highly integrated, feature-rich MediaTek Genio products empowers edge AI and connectivity in a wide range of IoT applications,” said Sameer Sharma, assistant vice president of IoT at MediaTek. “With this distribution agreement, we look forward to working closely with DigiKey to ensure IoT customers have the products and services they need to support their business fully.”

Through this global distribution agreement, DigiKey now offers MediaTek’s products worldwide for immediate shipment.

For more information about MediaTek and to order from its product portfolio, please visit the DigiKey website.