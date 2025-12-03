DigiKey launches 2025 DigiWish Holiday Giveaway for engineering community

DigiKey has started its 17th annual DigiWish Giveaway, which runs from Dec. 1 to 24, 2025. The giveaway offers entrants a chance to win DigiKey product prizes during the holiday season.
To enter, participants fill out a form on DigiKey’s website and select one in-stock DigiKey product valued up to $100. One eligible entrant will be selected each day, for 24 winners total. All participants will also be included in a grand prize drawing for a $500 DigiKey shopping spree.
Contest rules
- No purchase is necessary to enter the DigiWish Giveaway
- The promotion is void where restricted or prohibited by law
- Entrants are reminded that DigiKey cannot grant wishes for export-restricted products in their respective countries
See the DigiWish website for the full rules and terms and conditions of the 2025 DigiWish Giveaway.
