DigiKey launches 2025 DigiWish Holiday Giveaway for engineering community

DigiKey has started its 17th annual DigiWish Giveaway, which runs from Dec. 1 to 24, 2025. The giveaway offers entrants a chance to win DigiKey product prizes during the holiday season.

To enter, participants fill out a form on DigiKey’s website and select one in-stock DigiKey product valued up to $100. One eligible entrant will be selected each day, for 24 winners total. All participants will also be included in a grand prize drawing for a $500 DigiKey shopping spree.

Contest rules

No purchase is necessary to enter the DigiWish Giveaway

The promotion is void where restricted or prohibited by law

Entrants are reminded that DigiKey cannot grant wishes for export-restricted products in their respective countries

See the DigiWish website for the full rules and terms and conditions of the 2025 DigiWish Giveaway.