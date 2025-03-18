DigiKey, SparkFun partner to provide XRP robotics kits for engineers

DigiKey announces a collaboration with SparkFun to bring Experiential Robotics Platform (XRP) kits to engineers, developers and innovators.

The XRP open-source platform is an educational robotics program that helps learners develop STEM skills. Educators can use the XRP curriculum, designed to introduce robotics, engineering, software development, and automation to beginners.

Making the XRP robotics kit accessible supports DigiKey’s commitment to STEM education by providing hands-on learning opportunities for students and makers. XRP provides an accessible introduction to robotics education. The kit is available on DigiKey’s website for $114.95. This year, DigiKey is offering educators and FIRST Robotics teams a discount on the XRP kit, making robotics programs more accessible to students.

For more information, please visit DigiKey.com.