DigiKey to feature in-booth demonstrations and more at Electronica China 2024

DigiKey invites Electronica China 2024 attendees to Hall E5 Booth 5206 to experience all the latest DigiKey offerings, including in-booth demonstrations, DigiKey Moment live interviews, hands-on workshops, interactive games, and more.

Electronica China will be held July 8-10 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center.

Returning to Electronica China is DigiKey Moment, a two-day live show hosted at the DigiKey booth. The show features dynamic and informative interviews and demonstrations with suppliers, industry experts, customers, and key opinion leaders from Analog Devices, Bel Fuse, DFRobot, Microchip, Molex, Omron, onsemi, Renesas, and YAGEO. The interviews will cover hot topics in the industry, including artificial intelligence, automotive, interconnects, industrial automation, IoT, new energy, industry analysis, and more. The DigiKey Moment live show will be broadcast from DigiKey’s booth at Electronica and on DigiKey’s Bilibili channel, along with interactive games and gifts.

“DigiKey is excited to return to Electronica China and bring our popular DigiKey Moment live show back to our fans both in person and online,” said Tony Ng, vice president, APAC for DigiKey. “Electronica China continues to be a crucial meeting place for industry collaboration between trendsetters, companies, manufacturers, and engineers. We look forward to discussing the latest trends and market developments and exploring new opportunities to accelerate progress for engineers, designers, buyers, and builders.”

On Day 2 of the show, DigiKey is inviting attendees to reserve spots for on-site workshop sessions. These spots are limited but can be reserved in advance on the official DigiKey WeChat account. The interactive sessions will allow engineers and designers to engage directly with DFRobot and industry experts.

On Day 3 of the event, customers can participate in specialized workshops to learn strategies for improving their order efficiency and growing their business. Reservations for these customer-focused workshops can also be made on the official DigiKey WeChat account.

Visitors at this year’s Electronica trade show will have a unique opportunity to engage directly with the DigiKey team. Throughout the event, DigiKey’s sales representatives and engineers will also host a series of interactive game sessions, complete with prizes for participants. These lively sessions will showcase DigiKey’s comprehensive suite of services and solutions tailored for engineers, purchasers, makers and business owners. Visitors are encouraged to speak directly with DigiKey’s knowledgeable staff, who will be on hand to provide personalized assistance and answer any questions.

DigiKey will provide giveaways for WeChat member registration and activities in the DigiKey booth. Giveaways include travel bags, cable pouches, phone stands, toiletry bags and travel hooks.

Attendees should plan to visit DigiKey at Electronica China in Hall E5 Booth 5206. For more information about DigiKey’s presence at Electronica China, please visit the DigiKey website.

DigiKey

www.digikey.com