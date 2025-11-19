DigiKey to highlight automation offerings at SPS 2025

DigiKey, a global distributor of electronic components and automation products, invites Smart Production Solutions (SPS) attendees to visit its booth, No. 106 in Hall 7, Nov. 25-27, 2025, in Nuremberg, Germany. Visitors can enter prize drawings and learn about DigiKey’s automation offerings, including new product introductions, key suppliers and available services.

SPS covers a wide range of automation technologies and often serves as a venue for introducing new ideas in the field, making it an appropriate setting to feature DigiKey’s automation products available in Europe. At the DigiKey booth, visitors can view interactive product displays, speak with company representatives and use slot-style machines for multitool giveaways.

DigiKey’s automation offerings include products from more than 530 suppliers and more than 1 million parts across categories such as PLCs, robotics, sensors and safety equipment. The company’s SPS booth is sponsored by manufacturers including Phoenix Contact, Schneider Electric, Eaton and SICK to provide technical support for attendees.

