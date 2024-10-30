DigiKey to highlight growth in Europe with new product offerings at electronica 2024

DigiKey invites attendees to visit its booth, #B4.578, at Electronica, Nov. 12-15, 2024, in Munich, Germany. DigiKey will highlight top products from leading suppliers, showcase technical capabilities and tools, and give away exciting prizes at the show.

At DigiKey’s booth, the DigiKey Moment studio will host top suppliers, including Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI), Littelfuse, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments (TI), and others to showcase their new product introductions (NPIs) and product demos. DigiKey experts will also be available in a dedicated customer support and service area to assist with technical and customer support questions.

DigiKey’s booth brings the DigiKey experience to the electronica show floor, offering visitors the opportunity to pick packages with special giveaways. In addition, attendees can claim instant-win prizes at DigiKey’s popular slot machines. DigiKey will have several other spaces in Hall B4 that highlight innovative new products from top suppliers and invite attendees to stop by the DigiKey Café.

“We always look forward to attending electronica and connecting with engineers, designers, students, and colleagues from around the world,” said Dave Doherty, president at DigiKey. “DigiKey is proud to be a part of electronica’s history in the region and bring the breadth and depth of DigiKey’s portfolio to attendees. EMEA continues to be an important growth area for DigiKey. We’re consistently enhancing our supplier and product portfolio to serve growing markets here, including the automotive and industrial industries.”

