DigiKey to showcase full automation offerings and value-add services at Automate 2024

DigiKey, a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, invites attendees at Automate 2024 to visit its booth, #2036, May 6-9 in Chicago. Visitors to DigiKey’s booth can learn more about the company’s automation offerings, including its vast product breadth, industry-leading manufacturers, and value-added services, view technical demonstrations, and participate in numerous prize giveaways.

While visiting the DigiKey booth, show attendees can view demonstrations by DigiKey team members and the company’s five collaborating sponsors: Siemens, Phoenix Contact, Schneider Electric, Omron Automation, and Weidmuller. DigiKey’s automation offerings include a roster of more than 450 industry-leading suppliers in categories including PLCs, robotics, sensors, safety, and more.

Attendees can also scan their badge in the DigiKey booth to receive a wireless charger along with a chance to win a professional electrician tool kit with tools from Jonard Tools, Klein Tools, and Wiha.

“DigiKey is excited to return to Automate this year as the automation and control part of our business continues to skyrocket,” said Eric Wendt, director of industrial automation at DigiKey. “We’re looking forward to meeting with customers, suppliers, and automation industry newcomers to discuss our value-added services, a wide range of product offerings, and enhanced digital tools that make it easier than ever to research, purchase, and receive everything they need to automate their future builds.”

Automate is produced by the Association for Advancing Automation (A3) and is the largest solutions-based showcase of automation, robotics, vision, and motion controls in North America.

Attendees can find DigiKey at booth #2036. For more information about DigiKey’s automation and control offerings, please visit the DigiKey website.

