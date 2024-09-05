DigiKey wins seventh consecutive Panduit Top Global E-commerce Distributor Award

DigiKey, a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, was honored with Panduit’s 2024 Top Global E-commerce Distributor Award for the seventh consecutive year.

Panduit, a 25-year DigiKey partner, is a global leader in innovative electrical and network infrastructure solutions, serving as a trusted advisor to customers, addressing business challenges within the data center, enterprise, and industrial environments.

“As a leader and continuous innovator in the ever-growing industrial automation ecosystem, DigiKey values its longstanding partnership with Panduit,” said Eric Wendt, director, industrial automation for DigiKey. “As we continue our laser-focused approach to deliver superior execution and customer experience, we appreciate Panduit’s reliability and expertise as a respected partner.”

“DigiKey’s proactive alignment and commitment to driving growth initiatives have consistently elevated the Panduit brand within their ecosystem,” said Jeanne Naughton, channel account manager at Panduit. “For the past seven years, DigiKey has maintained the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in their channel with Panduit. We sincerely thank DigiKey for 25 years of steadfast partnership!”

DigiKey

www.digikey.com