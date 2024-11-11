Digital design tools and expanded connector product portfolio showcased at electronica 2024

Harwin will showcase digital product selection tools and connector technology at electronica 2024, booth A2.335, from November 12-15 in Munich.

The company’s technical specialists will demonstrate online services, including an interactive cable configurator with 3D rendering from Cadenas and the SnapMagic (formerly SnapEDA) search engine solution. These tools aim to support product selection and application development.

The company’s digital strategy focuses on bringing consumer-style experiences to industrial markets by making technologies accessible through digital tools available via the Harwin website and third-party platforms.

New products on display include additions to the Gecko micro-miniature signal connector range and the Kona power interconnect series. The exhibit features Flecto floating board-to-board data and power connectors, designed to provide positional tolerance for automated PCB assembly with multiple connector pairs.

The booth will also present EZi board-level shielding products, including EMI/RFI shielding cans, shielding kits, contacts, sockets, cable clips, and jumper links.

For additional information about Harwin at electronica 2024, visit: https://www.harwin.com/electronica