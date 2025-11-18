Digital panel meters add advanced functions for process control

AutomationDirect has added the ProSense DPM4 series digital panel meters, which offer multiple measurement and output options in a 1/8 DIN format. They support a range of sensor inputs and provide analog, discrete and serial outputs through optional expansion cards. The meters include main and secondary LED displays, selectable sensor excitation, configuration lockout and an IP65 rating.

The DPM4-AT-H panel meters support voltage, current, RTDs, thermocouples, load cells and potentiometer inputs. They include advanced process functions such as batching, flow totalization, tank volume calculation, filtering, multiple tare modes, rate-of-change monitoring and dosing, making them ideal for applications requiring complex measurement and process calculations.

DPM4-A-HS series panel meters are designed for applications where speed and responsiveness are critical, with high-speed sampling and rapid response. They accept voltage, current, load cell and potentiometer inputs, can trigger setpoint outputs in as little as 2.1 ms and provide analog output response times of 5 ms.

For more information, visit automationdirect.com/digital-panel-meters.