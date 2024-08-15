Discover igus at IMTS

igus is thrilled to invite you to the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) 2024! This year’s show promises to be its most exciting yet, as it’s exhibiting at two booths this year, each with a specific theme:

Booth 236557: “Improve What Moves with enjoyneering”

Booth 236230: “Automate Your Factory for Less”

Booth 236557 will be focused on high-performance plastic components and how they can improve what moves by eliminating external lubrication, as well as the company’s chainflex cables and e-chain cable carriers, both backed by an up to four-year service life guarantee.

Booth 236230 is all about automation, showing off the Low-Cost Automation (LCA) product line and highlighting how the RBTX marketplace can enable significant cost savings for automation solutions.

It will also be showing off the RCYL bike — made from 92% recycled plastic — with an accompanying VR system. The automation booth will also be showcasing a brand-new LCA product. While you’re at the igus booths, don’t miss your chance to enter a giveaway for a ReBeL cobot!

Visit them at booths 236230 and 236557 at IMTS from September 9th–14th in McCormick Place, Chicago, and see the future of manufacturing brought to life!

