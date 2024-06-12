Dodge Industrial, Inc. increases Tigear-2 ratings

For over 75 years Dodge gearboxes have been the benchmark for product life in demanding applications. Tigear-2 is built to our uncompromising design standard, being the toughest worm gearbox on the market. Through competitive testing and analysis in our Innovation Center, Tigear-2 proved to last longer than the competition.

As an outcome of Tigear-2’s exceptional testing results, we’re announcing the increase of the gearbox’s catalog horsepower ratings to match its superior design and performance. Across the entire worm gearbox’s lineup, the new Tigear-2 ratings increased by 30 percent compared to previous ratings and were confirmed using industry-standard design principles. The published ratings apply to all case sizes and versions of Tigear-2, including E-Z Kleen and FoodSafeTM — each backed by Dodge engineering, manufacturing, and customer service excellence.

The upgraded ratings allow for increasing motor horsepower incrementally to the next level without impacting Tigear-2’s performance. This empowers operations with the ability to downsize the reducer in both new and existing applications while still getting the toughness and reliability of Tigear-2.

“Tigear-2’s robustness in engineered design provides more torque density than comparable-sized worm gearboxes. This allows equipment manufacturers and designers to realize the full potential of Tigear-2, the premier solution that provides long life in a variety of industrial applications,” said Matt Kelly, Product Manager for Tigear-2 at Dodge.

The Tigear-2 design provides a multitude of industry-leading features to handle demanding operations with ease. Its best-in-class overhung load-carrying capacity supports a significantly extended lifespan through its larger input and output bearings compared to competitive alternatives. Our innovative manufacturing processes at Dodge allow for up to 30% more steel across the worm shaft’s length, notably enhancing its strength and extending component life. Its worm gear features a larger face width, bore, and keyway to withstand additional torque without compromising the worm gearbox’s performance.

