Dodge Industrial introduces Sidewinder wrap coupling solution

Dodge Industrial, Inc., a manufacturer of power transmission components, has announced the launch of its new Sidewinder wrap coupling.

Sidewinder includes patent-pending CoreStrike technology, designed to balance strength and flexibility in demanding applications. This design helps improve wear resistance and supports a longer service life for the coupling element.

Sidewinder is dimensionally compatible with Falk Wrapflex, allowing it to be used in existing applications without equipment changes. Its design includes e-coated hubs and covers to help resist corrosion and support long-term durability in demanding environments.

The Sidewinder coupling features a design that does not require routine maintenance, helping to lower service-related costs. It is suitable for use in industries such as wastewater, chemical processing, and pulp and paper.

For more information, visit dodgeindustrial.com.

