Dodge Industrial launches StratoLink disc couplings

Dodge Industrial, Inc. announced the launch of its StratoLink disc coupling line, expanding the company’s couplings portfolio. The first model, the D71 Series, meets API 610 standards and is designed for high torque, easier maintenance, and compatibility with existing installations.

StratoLink introduces a new disc coupling designed to provide engineers with an additional option for demanding industrial applications. Key features include:

An average of 26% higher torque capacity compared with existing designs



An average of 11% larger bore ranges, allowing for lighter couplings that reduce loads and extend equipment life



A patent-pending bushing engagement system that removes the need for hammering during rebuilds and allows faster, safer maintenance than loose disc pack couplings



A drop-in center member assembly that can be replaced in existing setups without modifying or moving connected equipment

For over 70 years, Dodge has delivered innovative coupling technologies and is trusted worldwide to extend the life of driven equipment and minimize downtime. From elastomeric to metallic solutions, Dodge offers one of the broadest coupling portfolios in the industry. With the introduction of StratoLink, Dodge reinforces its legacy of coupling innovation by helping engineers optimize system performance, reduce downtime and increase productivity across various industries, including oil and gas, mining, pulp and paper and power generation.

For more information, visit dodgeindustrial.com.