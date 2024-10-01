Dodge Industrial unveils OPTIFY Breather for complete powertrain condition monitoring

Dodge Industrial, Inc., announced the expansion of OPTIFY, their renowned Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solution for complete powertrain condition monitoring. The OPTIFY Breather, the premier intelligent desiccant breather, allows customers to tap into the power of the Dodge condition monitoring platform to remotely monitor breather status for extended gearbox life and streamlined maintenance.

Designed to maximize uptime and reduce total cost of ownership, the breather features advanced sensor technology, providing precise data measurements and key performance indicators (KPIs) such as breather life, rate of saturation, internal gearbox headspace temperature, battery life, and saturation direction.

The breather is compatible with the OPTIFY platform out of the box, allowing users to quickly review asset status, compare like-asset data, analyze historical trends, and more. System-generated alerts and alarms provide real-time notification of critical actions needed. With OPTIFY, users are equipped with powerful insight to maximize gearbox life and diagnose failure before it happens—saving valuable time and money.

Contamination, from solid particles and moisture alike, is the primary cause of gearbox failure— leading to oxidation, corrosion, and premature failure. These issues result in decreased performance and increased maintenance costs, as moisture degrades lubricant quality and the internal components of the gearbox.

The OPTIFY Breather directly tackles contamination with advanced polyester filters to capture dirt and dust as small as 3 microns and high-capacity silica gel beads to absorb water. The polyester filters significantly outperform standard gearbox cotton filters, which capture particles to a 40-micron absolute and fail to prevent most particulates from entering the gearbox. The high-capacity silica gel beads outperform traditional color-changing desiccant media for enhanced breather life. This dual approach effectively eliminates contamination and extends gearbox life, while its integration with the OPTIFY platform provides real-time monitoring and alerts—enhancing operational efficiency and reliability.

“This new OPTIFY Breather not only improves gearbox reliability but provides customers with a safe way to monitor their gearboxes—from the OPTIFY app versus visual inspection. Gearboxes are often located behind guarding in dangerous, difficult-to-access applications,” says Artur Rdzanek, director of IIoT Technologies and Services at Dodge. “Now, customers can breathe easy with real-time status reports and notifications for a safer on-site experience.”

Discover how the OPTIFY Breather is your premier solution for enhancing gearbox reliability, extending gearbox life, boosting plant productivity, and streamlining maintenance. To learn more, visit info.dodgeindustrial.com/optify-breather.

For more information, visit dodgeindustrial.com.