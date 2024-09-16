Dold safety relay modules offer more wire termination options

AutomationDirect has added more 1- and 2-channel E-stop relays, light curtain control relays, motor standstill monitoring relays, and combination speed/standstill monitoring relays from Dold. These additions offer more wire termination options, including push-in cage clamps, and the new combination speed/standstill monitoring relays provide a more versatile motor monitoring solution.

All Dold safety relay modules come with a standard 1-year warranty, and the new safety relay additions start at $136.00.

www.automationdirect.com/safety-relays