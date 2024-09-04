Door handle with color signals: machine status is directly visible on the handle

Schmersal has introduced the DHS-U1, an innovative new door handle system.

The new DHS door handle system is a robust door handle that can display individual machine status using illumination in the handle itself. The benefit: the DHS door handle system eliminates the need to install separate door handles and indicator lamps. The handle signals different machine conditions over its area using RGB LEDs, which can display seven different colors. The user can control the colors individually to signal defined machine status.

In addition, an illuminated push button is available, which can be individually adapted to customer requirements using the colored push button caps supplied. The push button can be used for tasks such as a reset function or a request to open the guard door.

The door handle system is universally designed as a stand-alone solution, ideally mounted to 40 mm profile systems. It can also be fitted with Schmersal’s AZM40 solenoid interlock actuators or RSS260 safety sensors. The handle without the pushbutton is IP69-rated for washdown applications; with the pushbutton, it is IP66 and IP67-rated.

