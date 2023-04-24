Doosan Robotics and Eversys to offer premium coffee drinks at DR. Presso Robot Barista Café

Doosan Robotics Americas, a global leader in industrial and collaborative robotics, has announced an exclusive partnership with Everysys, a Swiss manufacturer of professional coffee machines. The Eversys Cameo coffee machine will now be featured in DR. Presso, Doosan’s robot café module.

PRESSO can prepare 15 types of hot and cold coffee, now with the same in-cup quality found in specialized franchises. DR. Presso is the only robot on the market that can close the caps on coffee cups. Best-in-class collision detection also ensures that while it serves drinks very quickly, it is also safe and easy to use.

“Eversys is the perfect fit for DR. Presso,” said Alex Lee, General Manager, Doosan Robotics Americas. “They’ve combined traditional barista skills with precision design, which will allow DR. Presso to deliver the highest-quality coffee in a fully-automated kiosk.”

Eversys’s ‘Super Traditional’ machines optimize each step in the barista process, from grinding to brewing and milk frothing. Each machine is calibrated to ensure precise levelling, tamping, and temperature control for consistent quality.

“As a company at the forefront of espresso solutions, Eversys recognizes the importance of cutting-edge technology in the industry. We are thrilled to work in partnership with Doosan Robotics, a leader in their respective field of robotic technology,” said Sales Director Harrison Piperato. “Together, Eversys and Doosan Robotics are poised to revolutionize the way espresso is brewed and served. I believe this partnership represents a significant step forward for food-service automation and is sure to be a game-changer in the industry.”

For more information, visit www.doosanrobotics.com.