Dorner appoints Mark Schmid as new Regional Sales Manager

Mark Schmid has been appointed Regional Sales Manager for Dorner, covering the upper Midwest portions of the U.S. Schmid will work with sales channel partners and key accounts to grow the company’s automation, industrial, and sanitary conveyor business within his region.

Schmid comes to Dorner with more than 20 years of automation and controls-focused experience. Most recently, he was Director of Business Development at Cybertrol, a Minneapolis-based control and information systems company.

“The exciting part of the automation industry is that there are so many facets to it. Everything you come across is unique, and you have to draw from experience and use creativity to develop solutions,” Schmid said. “The material handling space is a very attractive part of automation right now. There’s high demand for Dorner products, and I’m excited to be on board and be part of that push to promote the Dorner brand to customers in my region.”

Schmid’s region includes Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, and both North and South Dakota.

“Being able to bring someone onboard with Mark’s diverse background in automation, material handling, and HMI and PLC controls is certainly going to benefit our customers in the Upper Midwest,” said John Kuhnz, vice president of Sales, Precision Conveyance at Dorner. “I have no doubt that Mark will be a great asset to Dorner.”

Schmid lives in Minneapolis. He can be contacted at [email protected]