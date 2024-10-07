Dorner to Preview C3 Belted Curve Conveyor for Sanitary Applications at PACK EXPO 2024

If you are looking to add a conveyor system to increase speed, efficiency, and automation to your next packaging application, then visiting Dorner at booth N-5623 needs to be on your PACK EXPO bucket list. The show runs from Nov 3-6 at McCormick Place in Chicago.

Dorner, a Columbus McKinnon brand, is a global leader in conveyor automation system design, manufacturing and integration. Showgoers who visit Dorner at PACK EXPO will have the chance to see many of its packaging automation solutions in action.

PACK EXPO 2024 takes on added excitement this year with the sneak preview of Dorner’s newest conveyor, the C3 Belted Curve Conveyor. The C3 utilizes FDA approved fabric belting to facilitate both a 90-degree and 180-degree curve. The C3 is a key breakthrough for companies across a multitude of industries that need to maximize footprint while improving overall throughput in the facility. Because of the FDA approved belting and stainless bed plate this product complies with BISSC standards making it perfect for any bakery or confectionary production setting.

PACK EXPO attendees will see several other conveyor solutions in action, including the AquaGard GT, a meticulously designed infeed and outfeed conveyor ideal for accumulation-type applications to prevent bottlenecks in industries such as packaging, bottling, dry food processing and part handling. All components (except motors) are either stainless steel or FDA-approved plastics, which are ideal for operating in environments that require wipe-down or occasional washdown cleanings of the conveyor.

The AquaGard GT integrates features and benefits such as powered transfer units, flush side tails, and pre-engineered transfer modules, among others that in-house machine builders cannot match. The conveyor is competitively priced and comes with a short 10-day lead time.

The AquaGard GT will be highlighting its capabilities while integrated with a fully functional loop with Infinity and Bi-Flow accumulation tables from Garvey, a fellow Columbus McKinnon brand. Garvey is a recognized leader in the conveyor and accumulation industry, serving customers of all sizes primarily in the food, beverage, pharmaceutical and household product industries.

A versatile machine, the Infinity uses Garvey’s patented technology to accumulate and sort unstable products at high speeds into a single or multi-lane configuration. The Bi-Flow uses opposing conveyor movement to create a buffer for product accumulation in a small footprint. The loop also includes Dorner’s FlexMove Helix and Wedge conveyors which allow vertical product movement to maximize a smaller footprint. This demonstration illustrates the seamless integration Dorner and Garvey can bring to industries worldwide to maximize production in accumulation-type beverage applications.

Additionally, Dorner is demonstrating the capabilities of its DualMove conveyor, which utilizes twin-strand timing belts to precisely place, orientate, and transfer pallets to workstations for robotic or human interaction. DualMove is a fully configurable conveyor with seven different pallet lengths and widths and several accessory modules, allowing operators to customize it to specific applications. Because of the variety of pallet sizes, it can carry a load of up to 100 lbs. per pallet, making it perfect for small to medium-sized appliances / products that require assembly and packaging.

Dorner will also feature the versatility of the low profile 2200 Series in its own operating loop. The 2200 Series features a stronger, single-piece frame design that reduces the overall number of needed stands. The frame is a Universal T-Slot compatible with industry-standard hardware, making attaching accessories and guiding fast and simple. The 2200 Series loop moves product through 90° turns as it diverts items quickly and accurately into various lanes with the use of Precision Move technology. At the show, viewers will see the 2200 Series loop demonstrate its capabilities by conveying jellybeans.

For modular monorail conveyance, montratec is the brand to see. A Columbus McKinnon brand, German-based montratec is a leading manufacturer of modular monorail systems for transport and process automation for numerous industries. This loop will be demonstrating its intralogistics solutions that minimize cycle times and maximize customer operational throughput. montratec solutions use asynchronous movement of shuttles that allow products to be moved independently in multiple directions at varying speeds to balance production lines, increasing flexibility and productivity. montratec also brings a higher level of cleanroom certification that expands market access in the battery, EV, life sciences, electronics, and semiconductor industries.

Another loop will highlight Dorner’s sanitary platforms. The AquaPruf VBT (Vertical Belt Technology) conveyor, designed to move bulk products in straight-up 90° sanitary applications, features a proprietary staggered sidewall belt designed to increase pocket capacity and improve product release. The AquaGard LPZ Conveyor can be configured with one or two fixed angle points that allow the conveyor to accommodate a variety of height and angle requirements.

For more information, visit dornerconveyors.com.