Dowel pins, drill bushings, knurled screws with Hex

The JW Winco product range now includes dowel pins, drill bushings in numerous dimensions, and knurled screws with and without internal hex.

Dowel pins DIN 6325 of hardened steel, also known as locating pins, are universal parts that press into fitting bores. They are used in tool and machine construction to secure a precise position, to receive shear forces, or as stops or pivot axes. The cylindrical exterior surface is manufactured to tolerance m6, as per DIN ISO 286-2.

Dowel pins DIN 7979 with internal thread are used primarily in connection with blind bores, where they cannot drive out from the opposite side. The pins are removed with the help of an extractor or slide hammer, which engages with the internal thread. A flat section on the side permits the displaced air to escape from the base bore. Otherwise, the dimensions correspond precisely to ISO 8735, a commonly used international standard.

Drill bushings, also known as guide bushings, are indispensable parts used wherever bore holes require wear-proof linings, such as for receiving guide pins. Manufactured with a tight shape and orientation tolerances, they feature a hardened, finely machined surface. The bushings are available with flange DIN 172 or without DIN 179. With approximately 200 diameters and 14 lengths, an ideal size available for any design. If the required sizes are not available, please inquire about custom sizing.

Knurled screws DIN 464 are now available in blackened steel and zinc-plated steel. Plus, the stainless steel version made of AISI 303 is now accompanied by an AISI 316L version in A4 quality, designed for use in marine environments, food processing, and medical technology.

Knurled screws GN 464.1 with internal hex represent a further addition to this DIN standard, made of zinc-plated heat-treatable steel. The knurled screws can also be tightened using an Allen wrench which expands the range of applications for these versatile screws. Knurled screws with hexagonal drive are available in thread sizes from M5 to M10.

