Drive integration tool streamlines servo linear actuator commissioning

Tolomatic Inc., has launched an online Drive Integration Tool that streamlines the selection and commissioning process to seamlessly match a drive system to a servo linear actuator.

Tolomatic’s new Drive Integration Tool combines the motor, drive, feedback and connection information across a wide range of industry-leading manufacturers with Tolomatic’s own servo linear actuator specifications. By consolidating this data, Tolomatic offers a straightforward solution for engineers to ensure compatibility between servo linear actuators and automation control architecture and simplify commissioning.

This online tool’s simple interface further increases its usability, providing engineers with three simple steps to arrive at a suggested cable connector for use with their system. The Drive Integration Tool also outputs the motor and feedback data you need to commission the system along with a pin connection readout graphic and data sheet which can be downloaded as either a PDF or Excel file.

The new drive tool is available at www.tolomatic.com/support/drive-integration-resources.

www.tolomatic.com