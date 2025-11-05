Drive technology advances humanoid and prosthetic systems

Humanoid robots are capable of mobility and can interpret facial expressions and language. Capabilities that were in early research a few years ago are now being applied in practice. Their development depends on the interaction of artificial intelligence, precision mechanics, and drive technology. Miniaturization is important because it allows compact designs with integrated functions. FAULHABER’s technology contributes to ongoing advancements in robotics design and performance.

Walking on two legs requires coordinated control of balance, movement and timing. Humans typically need about a year to develop this ability, which involves coordinating approximately 200 muscles, multiple joints and several brain regions. Because humanoid robots have shorter lever arms than humans, compact motors must generate high torque to reproduce similar movement patterns. Traditional robots are used mainly in structured environments such as manufacturing or logistics, while humanoid robots are designed for unstructured, real-world settings where space and tasks vary. When operating near people, they must ensure safe and precise physical interaction.

Humanoid robots connect artificial intelligence with real-world physical interaction. They process digital information and convert it into physical actions. When motion control is reliable and safe, they can take on tasks traditionally performed by humans, including those in hazardous environments, repetitive operations, or direct human interaction. Applications include household assistance, rehabilitation, elder care, and retail services. These robots are designed for versatility and operation within human-centered environments.

The role of drive systems

Each movement in a humanoid robot is controlled by a precise drive system that determines the speed, accuracy and force of motion. Drive technology influences the performance, realism and safety of robotic movement. Achieving miniaturization, energy efficiency, and precision depends on advanced micromotor systems—factors that are also important in prosthetic design. Modern prosthetics, particularly for arms and hands, model human movement using similar principles, supported by electromotors, sensors and control systems that enable coordinated motion. In both robotics and prosthetics, the effective integration of mechanical and biological systems is essential to support or restore human functions.

FAULHABER for the future of humanoid systems

Micromotors are used in humanoid robots and powered prosthetic devices such as hand and leg systems. These applications demonstrate that micromotors can meet strict performance and reliability requirements. FAULHABER develops precision drive systems used globally in prosthetic and robotic applications. The motors support a wide range of movements, from fine finger control to leg motion, within compact designs. As these systems increasingly operate near humans, safety and precise control are critical design considerations. Ensuring reliable and safe interaction between humans and machines requires not only robust software but also integrated protective features within the drive system.

FAULHABER develops compact, high-performance drive systems with integrated safety features for applications in robotics and medical technology. The systems are designed to handle short-duration high loads while maintaining service life. Collaboration with research institutes and development partners supports ongoing advancements in FAULHABER’s technology.

