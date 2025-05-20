Drives provide economical variable speed control for brushless dc motors

Dart Controls’ 700 series Commutrol DC Brushless Drives are a compact, economical, and energy efficient alternative in brushless dc motor control. They’re suitable where high speed or quiet operation are desired, combined with a BLDC motor to eliminate brush wear. With models available for 12 to 48 Vdc voltage supply and 5 to 20 A dc current, in open or closed loop designs, the 700 series is ideal for a wide range of applications. Space saving design allows them to fit in a tight footprint. Open chassis or NEMS 4/4X enclosed styles available, along with panel mount design (BLM series).

All Commutrol series models are designed for motors with Hall sensors included. Feature-rich 700 series drives feature contactor-less reversing, 5-KΩ speed pot kit, low power inhibit circuit for motor start/stop and overload capacity of 150 to 200 % for one minute. Each unit features run/stop output, supply voltage, and Fault LEDs. With robust operational features and quiet operation – high frequency switching, the 700 series Commutrol series is ideal for use in medical equipment, conveyor ovens, solar applications, fans, pumps, suction devices, and more.

Designed to operate in ambient temperatures from -10° to 45°C (14° to 113°F), with high efficiency-low power loss, these robust units deliver long service life for drives and motors. Open or closed loop models are available; closed loop models allow +/- ½ % base speed regulation with no encoder required.

Developed specifically for OEM applications, the new RoHS compliant 700 series delivers maximum flexibility and value. All 700 series models are manufactured by Dart Controls, a leading manufacturer of reliable variable speed motor drives, controls, and accessories for electric motors, and are available through their nationwide distribution network. All Dart products are 100 % Made in the USA – providing significant cost advantages in times of tariffs and uncertainty. With over 100 years of combined motor and control expertise, Dart engineers are available to discuss applications and make recommendations before and after the sale.

For more information visit https://www.dartcontrols.com/products/65e-low-voltage-drive-20a/.