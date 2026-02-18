Dual-icon LED indicators deliver multi-state status in compact panels

The Dual Icon 14 mm panel-mount LED indicators from APEM are bi-color indicators designed to provide dual-state visual feedback in space-constrained control panels. The indicators feature a threaded anti-rotation barrel, IP67-rated sealed bezel and plated brass construction, supporting operation in industrial, commercial and marine environments exposed to dust, water, vibration and temperature extremes. Designed for nominal 12 VDC systems, the devices offer red and green icon illumination with a 120° viewing angle, multiple standard symbol options and termination choices to simplify integration into equipment interfaces.
Filed Under: SENSORS