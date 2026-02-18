Design World

Dual-icon LED indicators deliver multi-state status in compact panels

By |

The Dual Icon 14 mm panel-mount LED indicators from APEM are bi-color indicators designed to provide dual-state visual feedback in space-constrained control panels. The indicators feature a threaded anti-rotation barrel, IP67-rated sealed bezel and plated brass construction, supporting operation in industrial, commercial and marine environments exposed to dust, water, vibration and temperature extremes. Designed for nominal 12 VDC systems, the devices offer red and green icon illumination with a 120° viewing angle, multiple standard symbol options and termination choices to simplify integration into equipment interfaces.

Filed Under: SENSORS

 

About The Author

Puja Mitra

Puja Mitra has an MBA in Marketing and HR as well as an MA in Economics. As a Managing Editor, she has experience managing CAD, CAM, and CAE directories. She also handles design, BIM, manufacturing, digital transformation, and computing news. With over 12 years of editing experience, she has a particular interest in content and technical writing.

Search Design World