Duravant expands processing equipment portfolio; launches aftermarket service network

Expanding its service offerings, Duravant, an Illinois-based OEM of packaging, food processing, and material handling equipment, recently announced the launch of Duravant Lifecycle Services.

Designed to support its installed base of machines and integrated lines, Duravant Lifecycle Services is a global network of aftermarket organizations structured to enhance local delivery of all services, from purchase to installation, parts, maintenance to end-of-life and equipment replacement.

“This new approach and rebranding for our Lifecycle Services teams is built on a center of excellence model that helps our companies coordinate globally to create new opportunities for improving services locally,” said Hans Van der Aa, senior VP of Duravant Lifecycle Services.

The network delivers a full range of equipment aftermarket needs, including spare parts and consumables; repair, retrofits and refurbishment; installation and maintenance; training, audit and protection plans; and digital and IIoT solutions.

This announcement comes on the heels of the acquisition of Ferdinand Henneken GmbH (Henneken), a manufacturer of protein processing solutions headquartered in Bad Wünnenberg, Germany. Henneken designs and builds vacuum tumblers, tenderizers, injectors, and brine mixers that deliver higher yields and improved product quality for meat, poultry, and seafood processors.

Both announcements are strategic to the OEM’s growth, as Lifecycle Services delivers value-driven parts and programs to existing customers and Henneken expands the company’s investments in the growing protein sector. The products and services offered by Henneken enhance Duravant’s capabilities to offer full-line and integrated equipment solutions.