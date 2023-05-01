Dyndrite ADK powers Impossible Objects’ new high-speed CBAM 25

Dyndrite announced that Impossible Objects has chosen Dyndrite ADK software to power its new high-speed composite-based additive manufacturing (CBAM) 25 process. The CBAM 25 process represents a breakthrough in AM end-use part production. It exceeds the durability needs of engineers seeking stronger, lighter parts to replace aluminum and tooling 15x faster than other AM processes. In addition, the process operates at room temperature and is easy to operate and simple to maintain. CBAM uses roll-fed inkjet technology, providing a continuous printing rate of 25 fpm, or nearly 11,000 cm3/hr of parts printed per hour.

Impossible Object’s “Rules-based Automated Masking Packing and Slicing” (on-RAMP) software, powered by Dyndrite, integrates the multi-threaded, GPU-accelerated, Python-based Accelerated Computation Engine from Dyndrite with Impossible Object’s proprietary software to drive its unique CBAM process. The CBAM software powered by Dyndrite delivers an easy-to-use GUI and automated CAD-to-print workflows. Benefits include faster processing of native CAD 3D data, reductions in tedious manual labor, automated labeling and nesting that optimizes build space and minimizes scrap, and customizable workflows that allow significantly faster time to a first part. With Dyndrite, Impossible Objects created an automated CAD-to-print workflow with a build time ten times faster than before, a 90% reduction in manual labor, and improved build block use by 20%.

“Dyndrite was the perfect partner for supplying software to match our new high-speed process,” said Robert Swartz, founder and chairman of the board at Impossible Objects. “Their team and software augmented our own internal team enabling us to focus on what differentiates us and keep our IP internal while leveraging their powerful ADK toolsets. The result is a high-performance hardware, software, and materials solution that puts automated durable end-use AM part production in the hands of users worldwide.”

“CBAM 25 and Dyndrite is an example of next generation solutions emerging that provide engineers new capabilities at speed,” said Harshil Goel, CEO and founder of Dyndrite. “We’re delighted to continue our work with the fantastic Impossible Objects team, giving them superpowers to focus on what makes their machine special.”

Impossible Objects will be presenting the CBAM 25 at RAPID +TCT booth #4024 in Chicago May 2- 5, 2023. CBAM 25 machines will be available in early 2024.

Dyndrite software is compatible with all existing CBAM machines. Visit the Dyndrite booth #3324 to learn more about this partnership and how it will shape the future of 3D metal printing.

Dyndrite

dyndrite.com