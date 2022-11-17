Dyndrite and PostProcess Technologies partner to bring CAD-to-Print-to-Post Processing Automation

Dyndrite and PostProcess Technologies announced a working relationship to deliver end-to-end CAD to Post Processing automation using the Dyndrite Application Development Toolkit (ADK). The companies aim to simplify the ability for customers to deliver lights-out-manufacturing “recipes” that optimize part post processing.

“Dyndrite and PostProcess share a similar vision that production of AM parts will not scale unless the entire process, from design to finished part, is digitized and automated,” said Melissa Hanson, CMO, PostProcess Technologies. “Our work together will ensure that users of Dyndrite’s groundbreaking software will be able to build end-to-end digital manufacturing solutions that deliver from native CAD to finished, customer-ready parts. We look forward to showcasing our work with Dyndrite and delivering even more value to our customers.”

“PostProcess Technologies has pioneered the use of build recipes as the starting point for end-to-end automation of the manufacturing process in AM,” said Harshil Goel, CEO, Dyndrite. “We’re ecstatic to work with the PostProcess team to advance this capability within the market and deliver new capabilities and lights-out-manufacturing solutions to customers globally.”

Currently, the post processing (depowdering, support removal and surface finishing) for 3D-printed parts is encumbered by excessive manual labor, part breakage and sustainability challenges. Additionally, existing methods often expose operators to loose powder, resulting in workplace safety hazards. These manual and dangerous processes limit the ability to scale as customers are unable to provide closed-loop feedback for the complete additive manufacturing workflow, or support end-to-end digitalization.

The Dyndrite software and PostProcess solutions are designed to support and be compatible with a number of 3D-printing technologies including stereolithography (SLA), selective laser sintering (SLS), digital light processing (DLP), jetting and multijet fusion (MJF), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS) and more.

Dyndrite will display its software at Formnext in Frankfurt, Germany, November 15-18. Visit Dyndrite at stand 11.0, #C61 to learn more.

