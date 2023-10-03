Easy installation solution for complex machines

Schmersal is proud to announce a new version of its Safety Fieldbox (SFB) is now available for EtherNet/IP with CIP Safety. Machine designers can integrate, with ease, safety devices with one of the most commonly used control systems worldwide.

Connecting safety devices via the Schmersal Safety Fieldbox reduces wiring requirements for each device installed, up to 8 devices per SFB, which helps save expensive engineering time therefore saving on the total cost of installation. Up to 10 field boxes can be wired in series back to a single field bus control module and power source.

Universal eight-pin M12 connector cables allow easy plug-and-play connection. Each connector carries input and output signals, enabling users to thoroughly assess diagnostic signals originating from interconnected safety devices. This means that both safety-related and operational signals, such as those required for diagnostic purposes, can be collected and transmitted to the control system. This incorporated functionality provides the user with the ability to identify potential system irregularities easily and quickly. This assists with system availability and helps minimize the risk of costly machine downtime.

Schmersal offers a wide range of safety switchgear devices that can be connected, including electronic and electromechanical solenoid interlocks, sensors, safety light curtains, and switches. Unique to our system is the availability to connect control panels, with EMERGENCY STOP function and three command and signaling devices.

Schmersal is a safety industry leader with over 75 years of experience in the design and manufacture of machine safety products, industrial switches, position sensors, and control accessories for a wide variety of applications – focusing on ways to protect machinery operators and maintenance personnel from recognized hazards in compliance with current local and international standards, without compromising productivity.

