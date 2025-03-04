Easy locking connector adapts to industrial requirements

binder is expanding its portfolio: The easy locking connector (ELC) of the 570 series, originally developed for homecare applications and already proven in many medical applications, is now also available in black. This new color variant is the result of increased industry demand. The shock and vibration-resistant ELC remains available in a 12-pin version.

The 570 series’ ELC suits medical applications and industrial requirements. Featuring a snap-in locking mechanism and an asymmetrical hexagonal contour in the plug section, this cable connector ensures high operational safety and long service life. The ergonomically shaped housing is made of durable PA66 plastic.

With over 5,000 mating cycles, the ELC is ideal for applications requiring intuitive and frequent plugging and unplugging. The snap-in locking mechanism and asymmetrical hexagonal contour prevent incorrect mating, making handling particularly easy. The connector’s design also prevents unauthorized opening and accidental contact with cable ends.

A corresponding release tool is available if the cable connector needs to be reopened after assembly. The flange socket is protected against dust and splashing water from all sides with an IP54 rating, even when unplugged. This eliminates the need for an additional protective cap, saving the end customer money.

Various sealing options are available for device installation to enable flexible mounting. In addition to an O-ring, a flat gasket can also be used, eliminating the need for a recess in the housing.