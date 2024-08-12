EasyCMM to show retrofit CMM controller and mediator software at IMTS 2024

EasyCMM aims to transform the coordinate measuring machine (CMM) industry. At the 2024 IMTS show, the company will showcase its Chameleon retrofit CMM motion controller and Mediator CMM software at Booth No. 134750 in the East Building, Level Three at McCormick Place, Chicago.

Visitors to the booth will witness the Chameleon controller in action, alongside the powerful Mediator and Mapper software. The Chameleon controller seamlessly integrates with most CMM brands without requiring software upgrades, part program rewrites, or I++ protocol adaptations. It communicates with leading CMM software, such as PC-DMIS, Mcosmos, Calypso, TouchDMIS, Verisurf, Polyworks, Camio, Quartis, and CMM Manager.

The Mediator software empowers CMM users to operate any CMM software while retaining their existing CMM controller, eliminating the need for hardware retrofits. It supports both tactile and scanning probes, as well as specific line-laser probes, ensuring unparalleled flexibility and compatibility.

EasyCMM’s Mapper software offers a unique solution for CMM calibrators, enabling access to and modification of all leading CMM error maps. Mapper supports error maps from top controllers, including Hexagon, Mitutoyo, Renishaw, and Zeiss, providing a comprehensive calibration tool for the industry.

