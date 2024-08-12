Continue to Site

Design World

EasyCMM to show retrofit CMM controller and mediator software at IMTS 2024

By |

EasyCMM aims to transform the coordinate measuring machine (CMM) industry. At the 2024 IMTS show, the company will showcase its Chameleon retrofit CMM motion controller and Mediator CMM software at Booth No. 134750 in the East Building, Level Three at McCormick Place, Chicago.

EasyCMM will be at IMST 2024, Booth 134750 in the East Building, Level Three at McCormick Place. Image: EasyCMM

Visitors to the booth will witness the Chameleon controller in action, alongside the powerful Mediator and Mapper software. The Chameleon controller seamlessly integrates with most CMM brands without requiring software upgrades, part program rewrites, or I++ protocol adaptations. It communicates with leading CMM software, such as PC-DMIS, Mcosmos, Calypso, TouchDMIS, Verisurf, Polyworks, Camio, Quartis, and CMM Manager.

The Mediator software empowers CMM users to operate any CMM software while retaining their existing CMM controller, eliminating the need for hardware retrofits. It supports both tactile and scanning probes, as well as specific line-laser probes, ensuring unparalleled flexibility and compatibility.

EasyCMM’s Mapper software offers a unique solution for CMM calibrators, enabling access to and modification of all leading CMM error maps. Mapper supports error maps from top controllers, including Hexagon, Mitutoyo, Renishaw, and Zeiss, providing a comprehensive calibration tool for the industry.

EasyCMM
easycmm.com

You may also like:

Filed Under: MANUFACTURING, Motion control • motor controls
Tagged With:
 

About The Author

Rachael Pasini

Rachael Pasini has a master’s degree in civil and environmental engineering and a bachelor’s degree in industrial and systems engineering from The Ohio State University. She has over 15 years of experience as a technical writer and taught college math and physics. As a Senior Editor of Design World and Fluid Power World, she covers hydraulics, pneumatics, linear motion, motion control, additive manufacturing, robotics, warehouse automation, and more.

Related Articles Read More >

Search Design World