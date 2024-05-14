EasySwitch Vac simplifies the process of vacuuming wet and dry materials

EXAIR’s EasySwitch Wet-Dry Vac simplifies the filter change process when switching from vacuuming a dry material to a liquid or vice versa. Using minimal compressed air, the EasySwitch is a powerful pneumatic vacuum suitable for wet, dry light, and heavy applications.

The fast and toolless conversion to vacuuming liquids is done by releasing one latch, removing the filter element, and securing the latch. Reinstall the filter into the lid assembly for dry materials. The EasySwitch is designed to handle the toughest industrial cleanup jobs. It rests upon any 55-gallon drum. With EXAIR’s patent-pending design, the EasySwitch vacuum uses a standard or HEPA-certified filter when vacuuming dry material.

The EasySwitch vacuum creates a powerful vacuum (at a quiet 79 decibels) without electricity. Because the vacuum generator has no moving parts and uses no electricity, there is little concern for failed parts, motor failure, or working with liquids associated with electric industrial vacuums.

EXAIR is offering a special right now on their Industrial Housekeeping Vacuums. Learn more at www.exair.com.