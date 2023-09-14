Eaton invests $150 million for electrical infrastructure for North America

Intelligent power management company Eaton has announced the investment of an additional $150 million to increase the supply of its electrical power distribution solutions for customers across North America. As part of this investment, Eaton is committing $80 million to significantly expand its manufacturing footprint in El Paso, Texas—creating more than 600 new skilled manufacturing jobs, opening a new facility, and increasing capacity at its existing manufacturing plant.

These latest Eaton investments in North American manufacturing are in addition to the company’s recently announced $500 million to support electrification, energy transition, and digitalization across industries.

“Eaton solutions are at the heart of electrical systems everywhere and are vital to accelerate complex infrastructure projects for buildings, healthcare facilities, data centers, industrial facilities, and utilities,” said Mike Yelton, president, Americas Region, Electrical Sector at Eaton. “The latest investment in regional manufacturing reflects our commitment to respond rapidly to unprecedented customer demand and the tremendous abilities of our longtime employees and channel partners.”

The new regional expansion will enable Eaton to increase production of its circuit breakers, switchboards, panelboards, and other assemblies that enable power distribution for critical infrastructure across industries. In addition to El Paso investments, the company will expand capacity at its existing facilities in Beaver, Pennsylvania; Juarez, Mexico; Arecibo, Puerto Rico; and Haina, Dominican Republic.

