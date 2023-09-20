Eaton unveils the future of power quality monitoring with PXQ

Eaton recently introduced the Power Xpert quality event analysis system (PXQ), a power quality monitoring solution that sets the benchmark in performance, adaptability, and user experience. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, Eaton’s PXQ is helping to redefine the landscape of power quality analysis, offering an array of features that empower users to enhance efficiency, accuracy, and visibility in root cause analysis.

The PXQ is designed to not only deliver unparalleled performance, but also provide unmatched potential, enabling users to navigate the complexities of power quality analysis with ease. Combining ANSI C12.20 Class 0.1 accuracy with rigorous power quality standards and context-driven visualizations, the PXQ offers a modular system that seamlessly adapts to the user’s evolving needs.

With an eye toward the future, the PXQ is equipped with interactive features that provide users with an exceptional experience. The onboard web-based software offers stunning visuals, personalized data panels, and more, granting users an unprecedented level of control and engagement.

Key Features of the Eaton PXQ Include:

Power Quality Health Index: An exclusive feature of Eaton’s PXQ, the PQ Health Index offers an intelligent read-out of circuit health based on rigorous statistical analysis of power quality events and disturbances. This innovation helps safeguard critical systems and enables proactive maintenance.

Integrated Event Analysis: The PXQ’s event analysis capabilities allow for faster root cause analysis, minimizing downtime and preventing business interruptions. Automatic categorization of power quality events by severity ensures insights are easily accessible.

On-Board Analytics and Remote System Access: The PXQ integrates advanced analytics directly into the system, allowing users to access critical data remotely. This functionality streamlines root cause analysis and data management, resulting in faster insights and more informed decisions.

Demand Profile and Energy Usage Comparisons: With multi-channel waveforms and graphs, users can visualize and compare energy and demand patterns, empowering them to optimize consumption, reduce costs, and increase efficiency.

Advanced Cybersecurity: Security is a top priority for Eaton. The PXQ comes equipped with cutting-edge cybersecurity features, ensuring that data remains protected against potential threats, giving users peace of mind.

Eaton

www.Eaton.com/PXQ