eBook: Setting The Standard For Precise Alignment

NB’s standard TOPBALL® TW type is the forerunner of the TOPBALL Ultimate and it is available in a wide range of sizes. TOPBALL has 3 times the load capacity and 27 times more travel life than conventional bushings. Because it is self-aligning, it speeds manufacturing and assembly. It is a popular motion control linear bushing in machinery and factory automation, optical and measuring equipment.

The TOPBALL® Ultimate, TW-H type, builds on the achievements of TOPBALL® TW type. TOPBALL® Ultimate is unrivaled in its class with a 4 times higher load rating and 64 times longer travel life compared to standard slide bush types. The TW-H type, comes in two sizes (12 and 16), has a new optimized load plate, outer cylinder structure and double the ball circuits of the standard TW type.

