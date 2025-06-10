ECM debuts new PrintStator v8.3, a major update to its motor CAD platform

ECM PCB Stator Tech has announced PrintStator v8.3, a major update to its award-winning Motor CAD platform. The new version enables electromagnetic motor designs and optimized datasheets in just seconds—now with automated ‘smart’ design validation and feedback. It’s a game-changing leap in speed and interactivity for advanced motor development powered by ECM’s patented PCB Stator technology.

“We’re putting the most powerful motor design tool I’ve ever seen directly into the hands of innovators and engineers,” said ECM CEO Brian Casey. “This isn’t just about speed—it’s about redefining how, where, and how quickly electric motors can be designed and brought to life. At ECM, we’re obsessed with continuous improvement and technological advancement. v8.3 is a major leap—but it’s far from the finish line. We’ll continue pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with this best available motor technology.”

2024 was a breakout year for ECM. After releasing the beta version of PrintStator, the software earned recognition from leading technology and engineering institutions—taking home awards from Automate, SXSW, CES, Design World and more.

More importantly, ECM’s technology began powering real commercial products, including a new direct-drive racing wheel designed in partnership with Thrustmaster —proving that PrintStator isn’t just disruptive in theory, but in-market.

The latest update introduces a suite of backend and usability improvements:

100x faster optimization – Electromagnetic simulations and motor performance datasheet generation now complete in as little as 1 to 2 seconds, presenting a 100x magnitude speed improvement that enables near real-time iteration and dramatically accelerates motor design workflows.

From simulation to housing in hours – Engineers can now move directly from optimized motor outputs to mechanical integration. PrintStator v8.3 automatically generates parametric models and CAM- and CAD-ready housing designs—cutting mechanical handoff times from weeks to hours.

JSON-based optimizer output – Optimization results are now delivered in a clean, machine-readable .json format—making it easier to integrate with external CNC tools, CAD workflows, and automated manufacturing systems.

Enhanced flux-in-the-gap modeling – Improved magnetic flux calculations within the motor air gap boost simulation accuracy without compromising speed. This update leverages robust parallelization techniques to increase model fidelity while maintaining near real-time compute performance.

Global production with Gerber output – While not new to v8.3, PrintStator continues to support direct Gerber file export—enabling flexible, regionalized manufacturing through any global PCB fabrication house. This enables flexible, tariff-mitigating production through regionalized or onshore manufacturing.

Early work on AI design assistant – Development is underway on a generative, AI-guided motor design assistant—aimed at further accelerating concept iteration by building on ECM’s existing constraint-driven design language.

Looking Ahead: ECM’s Roadmap

Frontend overhaul & custom API development

With backend speed now at “miracle mode,” ECM’s software team is focused on a complete frontend overhaul—developing a more intuitive UI and a custom API that will give users greater control over the optimization process and enable future integration with industry-leading CAD/CAM SaaS platforms.

“We’re redesigning the front-end experience to match the power of what’s under the hood,” said Casey. “When leading engineers can design PCB Stator motors directly inside their CAD environment, we’ll unlock an entirely new level of technology adoption on a global scale.”

Enabling vertical integration, reshoring & tariff mitigation

As PrintStator adoption grows, ECM is helping OEMs vertically integrate motor design and production—eliminating winding lines, reducing reliance on specialized labor, and enabling motors to be manufactured anywhere PCB fabs exist. This unlocks geographic flexibility, supports onshoring/reshoring strategies, and helps partners mitigate tariffs by building motors closer to point of use.

Partner enablement at every stage

With this latest software update, ECM continues to support both new and existing partners in launching custom motor development projects using the PrintStator platform—from initial prototyping to global production. Alpha and Beta Software access for select partners is slated for release later this year, further expanding collaboration and design velocity across industries.

“We have clear visibility through partner engagements into a future where leading enterprises are vertically integrating their motor supply chains and disrupting legacy models. With major OEMs and new entrants adopting ECM’s software and patented technology, we’re not just powering innovation—we’re enabling the franchising of next-generation motor OEMs. ECM is catalyzing a true paradigm shift in how electric motors are developed, sourced, and scaled,” Casey added.

“In 2025, ECM is already seeing adoption from global leaders in robotics, aerospace & defense, haptics, gaming, HVAC, and pump manufacturing—all leveraging PrintStator at serious scale.”

For more information, visit www.pcbstator.com.

About ECM PCB Stator Tech

ECM PCB Stator Tech delivers the only full-stack platform for electric motor innovation— empowering partners to design, prototype, and optimize next-generation PCB Stator motors with unprecedented precision and speed.

With PrintStator Motor CAD and patented axial flux hardware, ECM enables the development of compact, efficient, and quiet motors that:

Use up to 80% less raw material

Weigh up to 70% less than traditional motors

Achieve efficiencies in excess of 90%

Eliminate cogging with near-zero EMI and minimal acoustic signature

Enable vertical integration and advanced supply chain control