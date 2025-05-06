ECM unveils high-torque, ultra-compact servo motor with integrated strain wave gearing ahead of Automate 2025

ECM PCB Stator Tech has announced the launch of its groundbreaking new servo motor featuring integrated 50:1 gear ratio strain wave gearing — engineered to deliver unmatched torque density, precision, and compactness. ECM’s new ‘Eight Ball’ motor solution will be on display at Automate 2025 (Booth 6223), alongside the company’s growing lineup of 0.5 Nm and 2 Nm Servo Evaluation Motors available for immediate purchase.

The Eight Ball addresses critical challenges faced by automation, robotics, aerospace, and medtech engineers; space constraints, weight sensitivity, and precision control. Despite its ultra-compact form factor (2.95 x 3.35 x 1.96 in.) and minimal weight (0.57 kg/1.26 lb), the Eight Ball generates 18.8 Nm of torque—driven by integrated strain wave gearing and powered by ECM’s patented PCB Stator motor technology.

Equipped with dual encoders for closed-loop feedback, the Eight Ball delivers cog-free operation with pinpoint positional accuracy—making it ideal for robotic arms, precision automation, UAV systems, and medical devices where every gram and degree counts.

By uniting high-torque harmonic drive technology with ECM’s award-winning PCB Stator design approach, the Eight Ball offers:

Exceptional torque-to-size performance

Energy efficiency gains through minimized inertia

Reduced raw material usage and system complexity

Flexible thru-hole design for seamless system integration

ECM’s new Eight Ball servo joins a broader suite of next-generation electric motor innovations—delivered through PrintStator SaaS, off-the-shelf PCB Stator Evaluation Motors, and full-service Motor Development offerings.

Alongside the Eight Ball, ECM is also showcasing its versatile 0.5 Nm and 2 Nm Servo Evaluation Motors at Automate 2025—enabling innovators to fast-track product development with highly efficient, lightweight, and precision-optimized servo solutions.

For more information, visit www.pcbstator.com.