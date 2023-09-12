ECM uses PrintStator motor CAD to bring motor design to the 21st century

In the fourth quarter of 2022, ECM PCB Stator Technology began beta-testing its proprietary motor CAD platform, PrintStator, with select partners. PrintStator enables engineers to rapidly design, model, and prototype optimized printed-circuit-board stator motors to exact specifications.

Since then, the electric motor design and software company has updated PrintStator with five new patents and recently leveraged its patented printed circuit board stator technology to create an ultra-light, premium efficiency, 3hp electric pump motor.

ECM designed the PCB Stator motor in collaboration with a large, international pump manufacturer to offer a next-generation solution with superior performance in a lighter package.

“Though often overlooked, electrically powered pumps are an integral component to millions of commercial and industrial systems. Pump motors are also in drastic need of a 21st-century design upgrade,” said Brian Casey, CEO of ECM.

ECM’s 3hp PCB Stator pump motor is ultra-lightweight and brings a top-of-class efficiency rating with these core features:

Achieves a premium efficiency of 94%, which is 2.9% higher than the leading market option

Is 68% lighter (22 lb versus 67 lb) and requires 66% less copper

Has a superior form factor with an axial length of 100 mm versus an axial length of 424 mm from the leading market competitor

Is applicable to and customizable to exact specifications via motor CAD for an array of commercial and residential pump use cases, including heating, cooling, condensing, fire-safety systems, irrigation, medical devices, mining, and more

The ultra-light, premium-efficiency pump motor supports the shift to sustainable energy and provides an opportunity to reduce electricity and maintenance costs. Pump applications comprise a substantial portion of the use cases for an electric motor market that now demands over one billion units a year in a sector valued at over $200 billion annually.

Outdated electric motors account for over 40% of the world’s electricity consumption. Poorly designed pump systems consume 20% of world electricity and 25% of U.S. electric motor energy. Dated pumps also have short life cycles, creating higher operating expenses.

To solve for this and create a next generation pump motor that requires significantly less copper to produce, ECM utilized its PrintStator technology platform. PrintStator pairs PCB Stator innovation to advanced motor CAD to design premium efficiency electric motors that are smaller, quieter, lighter, and more durable. These benefits apply not only to electric pumps, but across a broad range of motorized industries and verticals.

After an exclusive release in Q4 2022, ECM is rapidly approaching the public release of PrintStator as a SaaS platform in Q4 2023. This will enable legions of innovators to scale the benefits of PCB Stator electric motors to pumps and beyond.

ECM PCB Stator Technology

pcbstator.com/printstator