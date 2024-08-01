EDGE gateway and controller with DALI-2 submaster

Carlo Gavazzi is excited to introduce our Powerful UWP 4.0 Series EDGE Gateway/Controller and our DLI-MCG024 Series DALI-2 Submaster. In its 2 DIN compact size, the UWP 4.0 provides a comprehensive solution for gathering information from our broad range of power/energy meters and sensors – storing data into its secure database and exchanging it with the local Building Management Systems (BMS) via standard protocols like BACnet® and MODBUS, or remote Energy Management Systems (EMS) with internet protocols like MQTT, FTP, SFTP, FTPS.

A comprehensive set of tools targeted at energy and building efficiency include an embedded Webserver for custom dashboards, secure VPN solution (via MAIA Cloud) for remote access to the installation, and powerful functions to manage monitoring data and alarms, setting control functions and sending reports to the user. This type of versatility gives the UWP 4.0 a “Swiss Army Knife” type of functionality.

Given that lighting is an important part of the overall energy consumption in any commercial/industrial building, leveraging DALI-2 to provide lighting control functions by means of a robust and mainstream market standard is a “must” when dealing with building efficiency: the new DLI-MCG024 module extends UWP 4.0 capabilities letting it operate as a complete lighting control system in a DALI-2 based installation, or as a part of a bigger DALI-2 architecture, thanks to BEMS (Building Energy Management Systems) functions available through BACnet, MODBUS or Rest-API. Main technical features include:

• Compactness: A comprehensive data and building automation controller in a 2 DIN size

• Scalability: Flexible and scalable solution, it can be extended via the huge ecosystem of compatible devices

• Security: Developed with cybersecurity in mind, UWP4.0 has been awarded IoT Security Capabilities Silver rating by UL

• User Experience: Software tools designed to smoothen the user’s learning curve

• IIoT Ready: Certified compatibility with standard fieldbuses like BACnet, MODBUS, DALI-2 and internet protocols like FTP, SFTP, FTPS, SMTP, MQTT is the key for easy IIoT integration

• Lighting Control: By either using the Dupline® ecosystem of devices or the DALI-2 certified support, users can

match the needs of any lighting control system

• MAIA Cloud: Secure remote access to installations via an encrypted tunnel allow the saving of time and money while setting up or maintaining a pool of systems

The UWP4.0 Series EDGE Gateway and Controller with the DALI-2 Submaster are ideally designed for most energy and building efficiency applications, for both monitoring and active control systems in commercial, public, and industrial facilities. They are available from Carlo Gavazzi’s network of sales offices and distributors in the Americas.

