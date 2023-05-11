EdgeIQ and Advantech partner to boost edge-to-cloud compute solutions

Advantech, an industrial edge, Internet of Things (IoT), and automation solution provider has announced its partnership with EdgeIQ, a provider of IoT Device Operations (DeviceOps) software, to deliver a turnkey edge-to-cloud compute bundle for connecting, monitoring, managing, analyzing, and integrating embedded systems with data flows. The combined hardware and software solution simplifies deploying and managing even the most complex IoT systems.

The EdgeIQ DeviceOps platform manages devices, data, software, cloud integrations, and powerful business workflows so manufacturers can seamlessly manage connected devices, efficiently handle data, and orchestrate workflows across the value chain. With various interoperable Advantech hardware options, including AWS-certified IoT Greengrass gateways and industrial thin client managers, the solution bundle accelerates time to market for a wide range of factory-connected product applications.

“We are thrilled to announce the collaboration between Advantech and EdgeIQ. With this alliance, we’re enhancing Advantech’s abilities in Edge IoT Connectivity and delivering genuine value for customers,” said Carolyn Swan, director of partnerships, Advantech North America, IIoT Group. “EdgeIQ’s DeviceOps software takes flexibility to the next level, speeding up the process for IoT Device Operational platforms. Combined with Advantech’s industry-leading hardware and support, we are removing development challenges and deployment hurdles. It’s a win-win for integrators, equipment manufacturers, and engineering and IT teams.”

EdgeIQ’s API-first DeviceOps platform enables remote device management capabilities such as defining and managing device profiles, bulk onboarding, zero-touch provisioning wellness monitoring, remote diagnostics, data integration, and application orchestration. Its user-friendly web application allows customers to perform dozens of DeviceOps without writing any code. Additionally, EdgeIQ’s platform can integrate with legacy networks and protocols to save time and resources.

The EdgeIQ software solution is bundled with the Advantech UNO-2271G series of embedded automation computers. The UNO-2271G performance model shortens development time and offers multiple networking interfaces to fulfill a diverse range of requirements.

“Partnering with Advantech allows us to accelerate and simplify the deployment of advanced edge and embedded compute solutions for integrators, OEMs, and connected enterprises,” said EdgeIQ CEO, Michael Campbell.

“Together we are eliminating the complexity of deploying and managing edge compute infrastructure and making it easier to move operational data to downstream applications and customers’ cloud infrastructure. It’s a powerful offering from two market leaders that will benefit hundreds of customers.”

The use of Advantech’s robust hardware and support model helps prevent common risks associated with development and deployment. The EdgeIQ and Advantech solution is currently available with the following hardware devices to accommodate various project needs:

Advantech and EdgeIQ save integrators and OEMs time, resources, and high costs associated with unnecessary development and support. The combined solution eliminates the need to write software for testing component integration, as well as the fundamentals of deploying, monitoring, and updating devices. Common platform functions include the following:

Administration

Fleet Management

Monitoring and Notifications

Software Update Management

De-Commissioning

Integration

Data Management

Application Management

Automation and Orchestration

The pairing of Advantech hardware and the EdgeIQ platform dramatically decreases time to market and reduces the risk of project failure and budget overruns for customers.