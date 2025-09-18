Efficiency Is the New Luxury — and Italy Is Delivering

Sponsored by Italian Trade Association.

Every operation, from manufacturing to construction, has its own careful balancing act to play with budgeting and costs. With significant global economic uncertainty persisting in 2025, cost has consistently risen to the top of concerns for end users of Italian machinery. From the survey of North American end users, 61% of respondents selected cost and overall ROI as a top three consideration when evaluating machinery purchases. Cost is likely to remain a top concern for the near future as factors like trade uncertainty and ongoing supply chain woes continue to challenge operations to work within constrained budgets.

Thankfully, Italian machine builders are experts at delivering top-quality machinery while simultaneously managing overall costs. End users have recognized these efforts, with 35% of survey respondents noting the cost savings associated with Italian machinery as a primary motivator in their decision to purchase. From a different perspective, 92% agreed or somewhat agreed that Italian machine builders offer solutions that save their operations money.

It is clear from these findings that end users are not only aware of the cost savings they can derive from using Italian machinery, but are making key purchasing decisions based on those potential savings.

The cost and budgeting benefits are also immediately tangible for many end users. When asked about how Italian machinery has improved their business, 42% of respondents indicated that incorporating Italian equipment into their business reduced their overall operating costs. This is an enormous boon that cannot be overestimated for end users, especially as many face ongoing uncertainty and trepidation over future budgets and costs. Italian machine builders’ ability to produce cutting-edge equipment while mitigating overall costs, with an eye toward helping end users manage their own long-term budgets, helps Italian machinery stand out on the world stage.

Arol

Managing operating costs is an ongoing challenge for manufacturers, especially those dealing with high volumes of product and packaging. In a bottling plant, for instance, where manufacturers have fast-moving, high-volume products with multiple components to the packaging, even small deviations or errors can pile up into meaningful capital loss. Having machinery that is reliable and efficient is essential to maximizing uptime and profit in these complex environments. End users emphasized this need, with 60% of survey respondents stating machine durability and reliability as a crucial consideration when evaluating machinery.

Arol (arol.com), a member of UCIMA (ucima.it), the Italian Packaging Machinery Manufacturers’ Association, and a manufacturer of capping, feeding, and orientation systems, is intimately familiar with the challenges of managing cost during manufacturing. As experts in all things capping, Arol has helped numerous clients across several industries improve the efficiency of their bottling operations, with an eye toward responsible budget management.

While the actual equipment produced by Italian machine builders has rightfully earned a stellar reputation around the globe, Arol has taken that Italian ethos of excellence one step further and applied it to service requests. This application speaks directly to end user needs as well, with 31% of survey respondents stating aftermarket support services are a top consideration when evaluating machinery, and 21% indicating aftermarket services were a highly influential factor in their decision to purchase Italian machinery.

One way Arol is helping customers drive down their operating costs is by ensuring quick turnaround for service. Despite manufacturers’ best efforts, unexpected downtime and machine failures do still occur and remain challenging for operators to handle without significant losses. Arol has sought to address this problem through superior customer service, ensuring customer needs are addressed immediately and remedies implemented as quickly as possible to ensure machines are back up and running.

As one Arol customer, Garrett Yanta, the Operations Director at Adams Extract and Spices explains: “We had a line go down, and AROL had a custom part manufactured and shipped via overnight air within 24 hours. No other supplier moves that fast.”

By hitting this lightning-fast turnaround time, Arol was able to minimize machine downtime at Adams and get them back on track for their production schedule. This strategy again speaks directly to end user needs, with 30% of survey respondents choosing availability and lead times as top considerations when evaluating machinery purchases.

Placing a heavy emphasis on addressing machine service needs in the field is a workable strategy for Arol because their machinery is already some of the best-in-class options available in the market. Arol machinery enables customers to realize cost savings immediately – from gains in productivity and machine reliability, to mitigating material and product waste. Arol machines are designed with budget efficiency at the forefront. Prospective customers do not have to take Arol’s word on the quality of their machinery — they can hear it directly from satisfied Arol clients.

“That first machine was a game-changer,” Yanta says. “Since then, we’ve purchased seven more AROL cappers, and the service and performance have only improved.”

AXTRA

One way manufacturers look to manage their operating costs is through versatile machinery setups. Machines able to handle a wide variety of tasks or machines that can be easily moved around an operation can give end users the flexibility and nimbleness they need to gain a competitive advantage. This is particularly true for small and mid-sized filling companies, as their growth often requires tricky scaling to grow volumes and manage machine capacities.

To better assist filling operations looking to grow and scale, AXTRA Srl (axtra.com/en), a member of UCIMA (ucima.it), the Italian Packaging Machinery Manufacturers’ Association, has designed machinery with operating cost optimization at the forefront. As manufacturers of bottling and packaging machinery for the filling industry, AXTRA uses machines based on modular design, allowing equipment to be easily redeployed throughout an operation with minimal downtime and extra recommissioning cost.

On top of this, AXTRA’s modular designs emphasize compact components and small footprints, ensuring machine additions take up as little valuable floor space as possible. With the addition of standardized components to manage service and maintenance costs, driving down operating costs is a key advantage of AXTRA machinery.

“One of the most direct benefits our clients report is a measurable reduction in operating costs,” says David Nolli, Founder and CEO of AXTRA. “Flexibility and modularity allow our customers to adapt quickly, without costly downtime or retraining. By also minimizing the number of components and standardizing across platforms, we help clients cut down on spare parts and maintenance requirements while improving uptime.”

AXTRA’s focus on modular design is in line with end user requests, with the survey revealing 14% of end users view modularity and machine flexibility as essential factors in their machine purchase decision making process.

While AXTRA’s dedication to thoughtful, cost-saving machine design is a hallmark of Italian machine builder excellence, they have also adopted a more holistic approach to conceptualizing operating costs by focusing on empowering machine operators. Utilizing a creative software architecture anchored around operator accessibility, AXTRA is empowering employees on the line to directly address potentially costly machine issues on the spot. Utilizing cross-compatible machine interfaces to maximize flexibility, operators are guided through step-by-step maintenance and troubleshooting routines, allowing machine operators to intervene immediately as a problem is identified to minimize machine stoppages and avoid costly downtime. Even with these impressive features, AXTRA is always on the lookout for strategies to improve their design.

“We continuously optimize not only the machine software, but also the maintenance processes themselves,” Davide says. “With a task- and knowledge-based access system, clients can safely reassign operators across different machines, enhancing flexibility while fully complying with both general and client-specific safety regulations.”

In addition to this on-the-spot capability, the machine-agnostic design for AXTRA’s interfaces means operators can be easily moved between machines with little to no retraining, creating a much nimbler and more capable workforce. With labor remaining a top issue for North American manufacturers, this is a particularly attractive area of cost savings that AXTRA machines support.

By marrying top-notch build quality with thoughtful design, Italian machine builders are helping their customers drive down operating costs on a number of different fronts. When it comes to managing cost and balancing budgets, North American end users can trust Italian machine builders to consider all the angles and exhaust all the strategies to deliver savings.

Technowrapp

There are many approaches that Italian machine builders take to help end users drive down operating costs. While some builders focus on physical solutions through machine additions and alterations, others seek to manage costs through digital tools like software integration and digital monitoring.

And some, like Technowrapp Srl (technowrapp.com) a manufacturer of advanced stretch-film pallet wrapping equipment, and a member of UCIMA (ucima.it), the Italian Packaging Machinery Manufacturers’ Association, take a dual-pronged approach by developing both physical and digital tools to help customers balance their budgets.

On the physical side, Technowrapp has developed the tangible properties of their wrapping machinery to help address one of the packaging industry’s perennial and expensive challenges: sustainability. An endless challenge for manufacturers and an ever-growing demand from consumers, sustainability is a trend that continues to define the heart of the packaging industry. Technowrapp thoroughly understands the importance of this goal, and has made it a central part of their identity.

“Sustainability is a core value at Technowrapp,” Technowrapp says. “Our systems are designed to minimize environmental impact.”

To tackle this universal packaging goal, Technowrapp machinery incorporates the latest technology to improve overall energy consumption and reduce utility usage during production, precision cutting technology to minimize plastic waste during wrapping, and comprehensive idle modes to manage utility consumption during line downtime like changeovers.

All of this translates into machinery that is not only sustainable, but also significantly less expensive to operate day-to-day.

Tehcnowrapp keeps a finger on the pulse of the industry, listening to customer needs and tirelessly seeking solutions that forward their customers’ budgeting goals. As leaders at Tehcnowrapp note,“Every system is developed by listening to the customer’s requirements.”

Technowrapp uses these physical machine properties as key tools to both enhance the sustainability of operations and, crucially, save their customers money. End users have taken note of Italian machine builders’ skill at addressing sustainability, with many reporting meaningful sustainability improvements that translate into reduced operating costs from using Italian machinery.

From the survey, 21% were able to lower their utility usage on machines during operation, 25% reported more efficient idle and sleep modes for downtime, and 15% indicated a reduction in carbon emissions, all from simply using Italian machinery.

In addition, 20% of end users noted sustainability is a top consideration when purchasing equipment.

In this sense, Technowrapp is helping their end users minimize their production costs while supporting their sustainability initiatives.

On the digital side, Technowrapp collaborates with their internal sister division, Intralogika, to assist customers in the tricky process of digital integration and data gathering. An essential step in overall process improvement, digitally integrating manufacturing processes and gathering digital operational data from those processes is one of the greatest challenges faced by manufacturers and packagers across industries. To ease clients along this path, Technowrapp and Intralogika have developed the Twiko system. Twiko collects and analyzes machine data to optimize predictive maintenance, reduce failure risks, and ensure uninterrupted operations.

These capabilities are not only essential to more digitally integrated operations, but are also some of the powerful tools end users can access to drive down their operating costs. The Twiko system’s intuitive dashboard enables monitoring of crucial KPIs such as asset availability, production rates, and energy efficiency, ensuring continuous performance improvement and enabling real-time monitoring of OOE and operating costs.

The value of this analysis and the cost savings that can be derived from it are significant. By combining physical machine improvements with powerful digital tools, Italian machine builders like Technowrapp are helping their customers improve operational efficiency and drive down operating costs. With their innovative use of physical solutions and creative deployment of technology, Italian machine builders are leading manufacturers to new frontiers of sustainability and efficiency, all while keeping a watchful eye on end users’ budgets.

