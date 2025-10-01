ei³ launches three secure connectivity gateways: Amphion, Zethus and Portara

ei³ has launched its new Secure Connectivity Trio, offering three gateway solutions to help manufacturers achieve secure, flexible connectivity across new, existing, and legacy systems. The trio includes:

Amphion — hardware gateway: a durable edge device designed for new machines, production lines, and plants without existing edge infrastructure. Amphion provides secure connectivity, local data processing capabilities, and integration with ei³’s industrial applications.

Zethus — virtual gateway: a containerized, software-only solution that enables existing machine controls and edge devices to function as a secure gateway, offering the same security and management features as Amphion without requiring additional hardware.

Portara — legacy gateway upgrade: a solution to secure and centralize fragmented remote access systems. Portara updates legacy VPNs, black boxes, and remote access tools with Zero Trust security, centralized routing, and audit trails.

Together, these gateways provide manufacturers with a flexible, scalable path to secure connectivity – whether building new, expanding existing, or modernizing legacy systems.

Multi-layered security by design

The new offerings are built on ei³’s CPS Protection Platform, proven to safeguard over 190,000 connected assets worldwide with zero exploits in 25+ years.

Each gateway includes:

Zero Trust Network Access for all connections

Enterprise-grade security with minimal infrastructure changes

Full visibility and audit trail of remote sessions

Automatic security updates and patches

Centralized technician documentation and fleet mapping

Optional integrations with SIEM and Active Directory/SSO

By addressing key industrial cybersecurity challenges—including legacy remote access risks, IT/OT integration issues, and limited visibility—the Secure Connectivity Trio provides a secure, managed IIoT connectivity solution.

Launching at PackExpo 2025

The Secure Connectivity Trio will be unveiled at PackExpo Las Vegas, Sept. 29–Oct. 1, 2025, where EI³ will showcase the gateways to machine builders and manufacturers aiming to enhance their digital systems.

For more information, visit ei3.com.