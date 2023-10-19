Eight new high resolution, high repeatability yaw-and-pitch stages

Eight new Yaw-and-Pitch Stages have been introduced by OES (Optimal Engineering Systems, Inc.). These new series of high-precision Yaw-and-Pitch Stages integrate Goniometers as the lower stage (yaw axis) and a rotary stage as the upper stage (pitch axis). The yaw range of travel is +/-10 or +/- 15°. The pitch range of travel is 360 degrees of continuous motion. The diameter of the pitch axis is 60 mm.

Applications include Laser scanning, drilling, and machining, reverse engineering, inspection, assembly, measurements, tracking, and positioning.

There are four motor options for both the YP10-60 and the YP15-60 Yaw and Pitch series stages They are: Stepper Motors (-01 version pictured), Three Phase Brushless Servo Motors with Quadrature Optical Encoders (-02 version), DC Servo Brushed Motors with Quadrature Optical Encoders (-03 version), and Stepper Motor Driven Axes with Quadrature Optical Encoders (-04 version) for position verification.

The -01 and -04 versions of each stage have a maximum speed of 14° per second and have a resolution of 0.001 degrees when 10 Micro-steps per Step Motor Drivers are used. The positional accuracy is 0.05 degrees, and repeatability is +/-0.01°. The -04 version has Quadrature Incremental Encoders mounted on the stepper motors for position verification. Select either the -02, or -03 motor options for higher speeds up to 45 degrees per second, greater accuracy, repeatability, and resolution gained from servo motors in a closed loop.

The pitch axis is equipped with a HOME signal for initialization and the yaw axis has end-of-limit switches. Both axes have calibrated scales to display the angle of rotation.

These Yaw-and-Pitch stages can be ordered with a plug-and-play, fully compatible motion controller for any motor combination from OES.

About OES – Optimal Engineering Systems, Inc. (OES) is a manufacturer of motion control products including: Stepper motor controllers and drivers, solenoid electronics, and positioning stages and slides. Applications include: Animation, automated assembly systems, automation, CNC machines, flight simulation, inspection systems, linear and rotary stages, machine tools, medical devices, motion control camera boom systems, optical comparators, CMMs, pan-tilt gimbals, PCB assembly & inspection, pick-and-place, positioning stages, robotics, scanners, security cameras, telescope drive mechanisms, time-lapse photography, and winders.

